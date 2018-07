Cardi B is the first female rapper with two number ones on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut hit “Bodak Yellow” said in the number one spot for three weeks back in October and currently “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin is number one. This record also makes Cardi the first female solo artist with two number ones from a debut album this decade. The first since Lady Gaga’s “The Fame” which hit number one with both “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.”

