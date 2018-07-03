Beyonce And Jay-Z Trapped; Had To Be Rescued At Concert

During Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s tour stop in Warsaw, Poland, the couple got trapped on stage and had to be rescued via an emergency ladder. Everything seemed normal, at first. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were on a rising platform as they sang “Young Forever” to close the show. As they finished up their final song, the raised platform didn’t return to stage level. They were stuck. Beyoncé and Jay-Z smiled and thanked the audience for showing up while crew members grabbed the ladder. The impressive part: Beyonce climbed down the ladder while wearing stiletto boots.

