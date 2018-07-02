Indiana Pacers
Home > Indiana Pacers

Lance Stephenson Joins LA Lakers, Says Goodbye To The Pacers On Instagram

Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

After acquiring LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers have also added Lance Stephenson.

RELATED: Pacers Decline Lance Stephenson’s Team Option, Making Him A Free Agent

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported on Sunday the eight-year veteran has agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This decision came after the Indiana Pacers declined his $4.4 million team option at the end of June.

Stephenson made a name for himself in his four seasons in Indiana after being drafted by them in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft. He rejoined the Pacers in 2016, after playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, despite his impact the Pacers declined his option for the 2018-19 season reportedly because they wanted to go after bigger names in free agency.

Stephenson shared a farewell message to his Pacers family on Instagram. See his post below:

Lance Stephenson Joins LA Lakers, Says Goodbye To The Pacers On Instagram was originally published on hot963.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 weeks ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 4 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 5 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 5 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 5 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 6 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 7 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close