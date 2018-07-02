Glenn Robinson III Joins The Pistons And Thanks The Pacers On Instagram

Free-agent small forward Glenn Robinson III has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Sources: Robinson will sign a two-year, $8.3M deal with the Pistons, including team option. Robinson has financial security and Detroit gets talented wing. https://t.co/TS1Q8r52fV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

According to ESPN, the deal can’t be officially announced until Friday but Robinson tweeted Sunday that he was headed back to Michigan, where he played collegiately for two seasons with the Wolverines. Followed by a heartfelt goodbye message that he posted on Instagram Monday morning, thanking the Pacers organization for allowing him the opportunity to play for his hometown team.

A post shared by Glenn Robinson III (@glennrob3) on Jul 2, 2018 at 6:42am PDT

Robinson came to Indiana after he split his 2014-15 rookie season between Minnesota and Philadelphia. He won the 2017 dunk contest during All-Star weekend and averaged 5.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in three years, and he played little last season after suffering an ankle injury.

