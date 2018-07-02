Joe’s Need To Know News 7/2/18

Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway, holding off Kyle Larson on a wild final lap.

FIFA World Cup Soccer Today Brazil vs. Mexico 10am & Belgium vs Japan 2pm

The FBI is expected to release details Monday of “an individual being charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization for planning an attack on July 4 in downtown Cleveland.” According to a press release from the Cleveland Division of the FBI, an individual is being charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization. There is no other information about the investigation or who the suspect is at this time. The FBI says they plan to have a press conference about the arrest at 9:15 a.m.

Cleveland terror plot: FBI makes arrest, says attack was planned for Fourth of Julyhttps://t.co/vCOSK6PPLX pic.twitter.com/9005I1TftL — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) July 2, 2018

A 22-year-old American lost both of her legs in the Bahamas tour boat explosion that killed another American woman and injured several others. The woman is in a medically induced coma after the tour boat burst into flames shortly after 9 am on Saturday. She was one of 12 people on board, which included 10 Americans and two Bahamians. The woman is too unstable to be flown back to the states and is in critical condition. Relatives are heartbroken, knowing that the former dancer will wake and realize she doesn’t have legs. Authorities say the cause of the blast is under investigation.

“As the fire raged, some passengers and crew jumped into the shallow water and raced to help,” NBC’s @Tammyleitnernbc reporting on a boat explosion carrying American tourists in the Bahamas, resulting in 1 death and 9 injuries. pic.twitter.com/dU2AgJTmAC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2018

A woman is under fire after letting her dog take a dump at the airport terminal in Denver and not cleaning it up it was caught on video. The woman flew to Denver from Atlanta and was seen on her phone as her dog pooped in the airport. She didn’t pick it up then flipped off the person recorded her with the cellphone.

-The lingerie brand Bravissimo has come up with a pool raft featuring extra space for large chested woman. The company said about the new product: “As we hope you know, our absolute favorite thing is when we can provide something that big-boobed women want and has never been available before…so as we watched your comments stack up in our inbox, it dawned on us that we really had to give this a go!” The raft, aka the Lilo, is now available for purchase for around $45 with shipping.

