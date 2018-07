Miley Cyrus is working on a new album and has been in New York working on new music. A source said, “Miley has been recording at the same studio that Lady Gaga uses and has been recording the past few nights till 4 in the morning.” People are now speculating that there will be a Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus collaboration on the new ablum.

