SNL’s Pete Davidson Under Fire For Joking About Ariana Grande Concert Bombing

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson has come under fire for an off-color joke he made about the terrorist bombing attack at his fiancée Ariana Grande’s concert last year. During his set, Pete joked that Ariana must have known how famous she was now because “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.” He has a history of uncomfortable and inappropriate jokes on sensitive subjects, including the death of his own father, a firefighter who perished in the Twin Towers on 9/11. The comedian made the joke during a live stand-up set at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles in October 2017, but it has recently been resurfaced in an article by the Sunday Mirror. A mother of a 15-year-old victim told the Mirror, “For anyone to joke about this situation is disgusting and I think he should publicly apologize for it.” She called his comments “heartbreaking and outrageous,” adding that the other families “will find it equally as disgusting.”

