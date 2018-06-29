Drake Confirms He’s A Father On “Scorpion”

Drake dropped his highly anticipated double album, Scorpion on Friday (June 29) an on the album, he confirms rumors that he is now a father to a baby boy.
A few weeks ago, rumors surfaced that Drake had a son with Sophie Brussaux circulated following the release of Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” which claimed the rapper has a secret love child he was trying to keep secret. On the track “March 14,” Drake admits he is the father of Sophie Brussaux’s son Adonis.
“She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” he spits.
He continues: “Single father, I hate when I hear it / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it.”
Drake also addresses his son on the track “Emotionless” when he raps, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid.”
There are still some questions about his relationship with his son but for now we do have Drake’s confirmation that he is the father.
RELATED: Stream Drake’s “Scorpion” Album
RELATED: J. Prince Called Drake To Tell Him Not To Respond To Pusha T‘
RELATED: Reports: Drake’s ‘Son’ Looks Nothing Like Him
Star Transformation: Drake
Star Transformation: Drake
1. Cast Of DeGrassi High And Bubba Sparxxx Visit MTV’s ‘TRL’ – October 2, 20071 of 45
2. ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Celebrates 100th Episode2 of 45
3. MTV TRL Presents The Cast Of DeGrassi High3 of 45
4. ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Celebrates 100th Episode4 of 45
5. Rosie O’Donnell Hosts Teen Issues Panel With The Casts of ‘Degrassi’ and ‘Spring Awakening’5 of 45
6. ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Celebrates 100th Episode6 of 45
7. Spring Awakening and Degrassi Event with Rosie O’Donnell7 of 45
8. 2005 Teen Choice Awards – Arrivals8 of 45
9. Drake And Game Visit fuse Studio9 of 45
10. Bing’s ‘Celebration Of Creative Minds’ After Party10 of 45
11. U.S. Launch Party For The New BlackBerry Torch11 of 45
12. Cash Money Records Annual Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party12 of 45
13. 2011 NBA All-Star Game – Performances And Celebrities13 of 45
14. 2011 BET Awards – Arrivals14 of 45
15. 11th Annual BMI Urban Awards15 of 45
16. Google And T-Mobile Celebrate The Launch Of Google Music At Mr. Brainwash Studio In Los Angeles16 of 45
17. Drake in SA17 of 45
18. 2012 Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Game18 of 45
19. ESPN The Magazine’s ‘NEXT’ Event19 of 45
20. First Down Friday Hosted By Dwight Freeney20 of 45
21. Cherry Noir Hosts Drake Y.o.L.o All Star Weekend Closing Party21 of 45
22. Drake And J. Cole In Concert – Concord, California22 of 45
23. The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Inside23 of 45
24. 2012 MTV Video Music Awards – Press Room24 of 45
25. GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live! – Press Room25 of 45
26. Drake ‘Would You Like A Tour? 2013’ Concert – Philadelphia, PA26 of 45
27. Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors – Game Two27 of 45
28. Drake Vs Lil Wayne – Camden, NJ28 of 45
29. ‘Get Hard’ – Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals29 of 45
30. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show30 of 45
31. Drake Hosts The Canadian Pre-Launch Of Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey31 of 45
32. Drake At Jewel Nightclub32 of 45
33. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Show & Audience33 of 45
34. Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub34 of 45
35. Drake Performs At Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena35 of 45
36. Drake And Future Perform At The Forum36 of 45
37. 2016 American Music Awards – Show37 of 45
38. Drake Performs At O2 Arena38 of 45
39. 2017 Billboard Music Awards – Press Room39 of 45
40. 2017 Billboard Music Awards – Press Room40 of 45
41. 2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT – Inside41 of 45
42. 2017 NBA Awards42 of 45
43. 2017 NBA Awards43 of 45
44. OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For Drake And Lebron James Pool Party In Toronto For Caribana 201744 of 45
45. 2017 Toronto International Film Festival45 of 45
Drake Confirms He’s A Father On “Scorpion” was originally published on hot963.com