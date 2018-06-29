Joe’s Need To Know News 6/29/18

A gunman walked into the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland killing five people and injuring two others. The 38-year-old was armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades when he attacked journalists in their newsroom yesterday afternoon. He was arrested shortly after police stormed the building. He has now been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. The man had unsuccessfully sued the newspaper and one of its former reporters in 2013 for defamation after it ran an article when he pleaded guilty criminal harassment. The case was thrown out in 2015 because he failed to prove that what the newspaper had printed was untrue.

Capital Gazette shooting suspect Jarrod Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. https://t.co/HIBHOuHJHZ — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

The TSA says today may be the busiest day ever and set a new record. The agency believes it will screen about 2.7 million passengers and crew today. They made the projection based on airline ticket sales. The all-time record for TSA screenings is Nov. 28, 2004, which was a Sunday after Thanksgiving. The TSA screened 2,713,864 passengers and crew that day.

Get $25 tickets for dozens of Indy concerts with ‘All-In’ promotion The deal starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 29, and runs through 10 p.m. on Monday, July 9. The “all-in” means the ticket itself, fees and taxes are all included in the $25 price. Some acts include Wiz Khalifia, Charlie Puth, G Eazy, Halsey and 98 Degress. The promotion is part of the “July 4th Ticket Explosion.”

Get $25 tickets for dozens of Indy concerts with 'All-In' promotion https://t.co/6iQniPMfxT — FOX59 News (@FOX59) June 28, 2018

Kroger is going to use driverless cars to deliver groceries. The grocery chain announced they are partnering with driverless car company Nuro to deliver groceries using its autonomous vehicles. Kroger and Nuro will begin their partnership this fall but didn’t reveal when the service would be up and running. Kroger has more than 2,800 stores across the country under banners like Fred Meyer, Ralph’s and Harris Teeter.

Kroger to bring driverless cars to grocery delivery: https://t.co/YMfHPChuOc pic.twitter.com/1VbsVxP0uh — NBR (@bizrpt) June 28, 2018

A guy on Twitter posted a story about how his four-year-old daughter almost got him in big trouble by telling her mom she saw a bra in his car. He posted a photo of the “bra” which was actually a 3M face mask.

My 4-y/o daughter tried to jam me up today. Kid: Mommy, why is your bra in daddy's car?

Me: What!? The Mrs hit me wit a killer side eye. She ain't been in my car in weeks Me: Ain't no bra in my car!!

Kid: Ya huh, cup thingie with straps *we all go to garage & look in car* pic.twitter.com/3c4kItwnZO — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) June 27, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: