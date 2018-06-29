The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Ellen DeGeneres And Wife Portia De Rossi Love Divorce Rumors About Themselves

Leave a comment

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi embrace tabloid rumors… because it means their same-sex marriage is viewed as normal. Portia tells Us Weekly, “The divorce rumors came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed. I’m not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening I thought, ‘Oh, now we’re finally accepted.’ We get the same blank as every celebrity couple. I thought, ‘Wow, this is great that I’m pregnant, not pregnant, divorced, not divorced,’ whatever. That means there is an acceptance for this.” The “Arrested Development” star and DeGeneres tied the knot in 2008 and have been going strong ever since.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 week ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 4 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 5 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 5 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 5 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 6 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 7 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close