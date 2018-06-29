Ellen DeGeneres And Wife Portia De Rossi Love Divorce Rumors About Themselves

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi embrace tabloid rumors… because it means their same-sex marriage is viewed as normal. Portia tells Us Weekly, “The divorce rumors came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed. I’m not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening I thought, ‘Oh, now we’re finally accepted.’ We get the same blank as every celebrity couple. I thought, ‘Wow, this is great that I’m pregnant, not pregnant, divorced, not divorced,’ whatever. That means there is an acceptance for this.” The “Arrested Development” star and DeGeneres tied the knot in 2008 and have been going strong ever since.

