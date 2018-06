A writer for “Seinfeld” thinks McDonald’s stole his muffin top idea and wants compensation. Spike Feresten wrote the episode in which Elaine and her former boss go into business selling muffin tops. He wants the fast food chain to cough up a billion dollars after they announced plans to begin serving “muffin toppers.” He added if that’s not possible, McDonald’s can just step in and sponsor his new cars-and-coffee podcast.

