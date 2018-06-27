NSFW PICTURE: Joe Pesh’s UGLY FEET

Please look past my hobbit feet 🙈 – last week I weighed 404.6 – Swipe ⬅️ to see this week’s weight. I started out my journey with a rough weekend because I went out for drinks on Saturday and ended up smashing a steak burrito at Qdoba. I finally went shopping on Sunday and started meal prepping and the rest of the week has been great! My diet is keeping me satisfied even though I’m still mentally always wanting to eat food because it brings me joy and pleasure. I got a new bike seat at @bicyclegarageindy and my ass felt 100x’s better and I was able to bike 5 Miles last night with @lindspesh. I’m looking forward to another great week.

