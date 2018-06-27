The Joe and Alex Show
Cardi B Says It’s Okay That Offset Cheated On Her Because “MLK Cheated”

Cardi B and Offset have actually been secretly married for 8 months, including when Offset publicly proposed to her. A fan commented that it means Offset’s been cheating even though they’re married. Cardi B replied to the fan and said that Offset’s cheating doesn’t matter because Martin Luther King Jr., Kobe Bryant, Jay Z, Bill Clinton, and “probably your dad” all cheated, but their partners took them back. Cardi B says “blank happens” and she and Offset are now buying a house together and about to have a baby, so it’s all good.

