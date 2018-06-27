The Joe and Alex Show
Did Bryan Adams Admit To Being Princess Diana’s “Friend With Benefits” on WWHL?

Bryan Adams was a guest on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” and he addressed the romance rumors with Prince Diana during a game of “Plead The Fifth.” Andy asked, “There are many rumors that you and Princess Diana were once romantically involved. Her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace. How would you characterize your relationship with Princess Diana?” Adams said, “Great friends. And she didn’t sneak me in, I would just roll up.” When Andy asked if they were “friends with benefits,” Adams said, “She was just, we were good friends.”

