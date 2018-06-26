Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ariana Grande Celebrates 25th Birthday With New ‘Raindrops’ Video

One time for the birthday girl!

Leave a comment

Ariana Grande is getting ready to drop her fourth studio album, Sweetener, later this summer, but in the meantime her Adrianators have a new visual to lose their minds over.

In celebration of her 25th birthday today, the ponytail princess debuted her new song “Raindrops,” which serves as the intro to her forthcoming album. Ariana also included a 33-second clip that shows her in all her thigh high boot glory.

Press play on the clip up top and cop the new album on August 17.

22 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail

22 photos Launch gallery

22 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail

Continue reading 22 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail

22 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail

Check out these rare pics of Ariana without her signature pony.

Ariana Grande Celebrates 25th Birthday With New ‘Raindrops’ Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Latest
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 week ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 4 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 5 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 5 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 6 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 7 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close