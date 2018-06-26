Joe’s Need To Know News 6/26/18

The Indiana Pacers are parting ways with guard Lance Stephenson. The team announced they are not picking up Stephenson’s team option making him a free agent. Stephenson averaged 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds a game for the Pacers coming off the bench.

The #Pacers decided not to pick up the team option on Lance Stephenson, making "Born Ready" a free agent #FOX59Morning https://t.co/WIiEzrh3UM — FOX59 News (@FOX59) June 26, 2018

A child fired a loaded gun that he found inside a sofa at the IKEA in Fishers, Indiana, on Monday. A man went into the store around 2 p.m. and sat down on a sofa. He did not realize that his handgun fell out his pants when he got up and walked away. Some children later sat down on the sofa and found the gun. According to police, one of the kids pulled the trigger, and the gun went off. The gunshot did not hit anyone. Police say the man did have a permit to carry the gun.

Child fires loaded gun found inside sofa at Fishers IKEA. No one hurthttps://t.co/Oiytl5TqQq — RTV6 Indianapolis (@rtv6) June 25, 2018

During the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest a hot air balloon hit some power lines over a lake, causing a fiery explosion. The pilot, who was flying solo, was still with the balloon when it went up in flames, but was able to escape without getting hurt. A fisherman on the lake saw the whole thing happen. He said, ”His basket and balloon were on fire. He hit the water 20 to 30 yards from the shore.” The fisherman was able to rescue the pilot and get him to safety.

A woman was filmed having a foul-mouthed tirade on a Spirit Airlines flight from Houston to Minneapolis on Monday morning she’s seen walking up and down the aisle and even threatens a flight attendant walking behind her. She was later escorted off the plane by police.

A teacher at an elementary school in Georgia who died earlier this month after a fight with cancer had her dying wish fulfilled by students. The 58-year-old woman wanted backpacks with school supplies for students in need instead of flowers at her funeral. And thanks to students, coworkers, family and friends her dying wish came true with backpacks lining the alter and aisles of the church instead of flowers.

Honorary pallbearers… Teachers who had taught with her through the years… pic.twitter.com/CyB2pBbBNy — Dr. Brad Johnson (@DrBradJohnson) June 19, 2018

My cousin’s final request at her funeral was Backpacks full of supplies for needy students instead of flowers. A teacher to the end. @TeachersNet @edutopia @EdWeekTeacher pic.twitter.com/eGig25tYwH — Dr. Brad Johnson (@DrBradJohnson) June 19, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: