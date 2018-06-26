Joe’s Need To Know News 6/26/18

The Indiana Pacers are parting ways with guard Lance Stephenson. The team announced they are not picking up Stephenson’s team option making him a free agent. Stephenson averaged 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds a game for the Pacers coming off the bench.
A child fired a loaded gun that he found inside a sofa at the IKEA in Fishers, Indiana, on Monday. A man went into the store around 2 p.m. and sat down on a sofa. He did not realize that his handgun fell out his pants when he got up and walked away. Some children later sat down on the sofa and found the gun. According to police, one of the kids pulled the trigger, and the gun went off. The gunshot did not hit anyone. Police say the man did have a permit to carry the gun.
During the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest a hot air balloon hit some power lines over a lake, causing a fiery explosion. The pilot, who was flying solo, was still with the balloon when it went up in flames, but was able to escape without getting hurt. A fisherman on the lake saw the whole thing happen. He said, ”His basket and balloon were on fire. He hit the water 20 to 30 yards from the shore.” The fisherman was able to rescue the pilot and get him to safety.
A woman was filmed having a foul-mouthed tirade on a Spirit Airlines flight from Houston to Minneapolis on Monday morning she’s seen walking up and down the aisle and even threatens a flight attendant walking behind her. She was later escorted off the plane by police.
A teacher at an elementary school in Georgia who died earlier this month after a fight with cancer had her dying wish fulfilled by students. The 58-year-old woman wanted backpacks with school supplies for students in need instead of flowers at her funeral. And thanks to students, coworkers, family and friends her dying wish came true with backpacks lining the alter and aisles of the church instead of flowers.
That’s Joe’s Need To Know
Let’s Connect online:
Snapchat – JoePeshRadio
Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio
Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio
Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio