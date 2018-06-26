Chris Pratt Surprised “Jurassic World” Screening For Police Officers & Cancer Kids

Actor Chris Pratt appeared at a showing of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” benefitting a 10 and 12-year-old both fighting cancer. A police officer has a special connection to the film: Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel “Cully” Pratt is the brother of Chris Pratt. Daniel Pratt nonchalantly introduced his brother, shouting, “Chris, are you here?” Chris Pratt appeared, popcorn in hand, strolling up the aisle with his 6-year-old son, Jack, answered “Yeah.” He then took the mic to address the audience. Pratt said, “This is really meaningful for me to be here for you guys, first responders … thank you for everything you do and for all of your hard work. I wanted to show some appreciation so it was important for me to come up here, show some face time, and say that I appreciate you guys. I’m always thinking about you and praying for you.” The action star stayed until the end of the movie to meet with the two children but had to jet to Tokyo shortly after for the Japanese premiere of the film. The room was “full of both shock and laughter for the entire event.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: