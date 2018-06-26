The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Jamie Foxx Threw An EPIC Party After The BET Awards

Leave a comment

Jamie Foxx threw a BET after-party packed with A-listers and featured performances by Migos and T.I.. Tyga and Too Short also took the stage. Sources say Foxx dropped half a million on the shindig that was held in his L.A.-area mansion after Sunday’s awards show. Guests, which included Michael B. Jordan and the entire cast of “Empire,” had to be shuttled to the event. MC Lyte, Doug E. Fresh and Lil Mama were also there. There were six open bars with Grey Goose. He even had In-N-Out burger.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 7 days ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 4 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 5 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 5 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 6 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 7 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close