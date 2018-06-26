Jamie Foxx Threw An EPIC Party After The BET Awards

Jamie Foxx threw a BET after-party packed with A-listers and featured performances by Migos and T.I.. Tyga and Too Short also took the stage. Sources say Foxx dropped half a million on the shindig that was held in his L.A.-area mansion after Sunday’s awards show. Guests, which included Michael B. Jordan and the entire cast of “Empire,” had to be shuttled to the event. MC Lyte, Doug E. Fresh and Lil Mama were also there. There were six open bars with Grey Goose. He even had In-N-Out burger.

