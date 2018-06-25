Joe’s Need To Know News 6/25/18

A video has gone viral showing a white woman allegedly calling the police on a young black girl who was selling water bottles in San Francisco. The 8 year old child’s mother, Erin Austin, said her daughter was trying to for a trip to Disneyland. The white woman, Alison Ettel, said the girl was screaming at people to buy water and was bothering her at work.

Doctors in Australia intervened after a man became so constipated his poop gave him paralysis in one of his legs. The man took himself to the emergency room with abdominal pain that had been building for three days. He was experiencing pain in his right leg, which he was unable to move for the past 24 hours. A scan revealed he was so backed up, it had went into his large intestine and put pressure on a artery. Do to the seriousness of his case he was taken to surgery right away to remove the poop and to relieve his abdominal pressure. After 2 liters of poop was removed from the man, he was given constipation relief. Four days later he was able to leave the ICU, but it took him another 13 days to be able to walk again.

Man narrowly escapes death after three days of constant constipation left a build up of two litres of poo. https://t.co/Vo1f4Zi9KD pic.twitter.com/0TNdGbula4 — LADbible (@ladbible) June 22, 2018

A New Jersey man in a suit and dress shoes used a paddle board to cross the Hudson River because he was running late for a meeting in New York City. The guy Scott Holt is an aspiring comedian and was to meet with a potential manager. Since he was running behind, he got on his paddle board to go across the river since it was faster. He admitted there were a few times that waves from boats almost made him fall into the river, but he stayed dry. The trip took him about 30 minutes and he made it to his meeting on time. He didn’t get hired, but he said he has no regrets because he got a free commute and free shoe shine.

Man paddle boards across Hudson River – and makes it to work on time: https://t.co/4xq3P1IvUV pic.twitter.com/mPkrMl5foB — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 23, 2018

Infidelity website Ashley Madison claims its numbers are up despite the massive and embarrassing data breach from 2015. And it found that cheating husbands and wives might be most common in the city of Seattle. The dating site for married men and women analyzed its 2017 data, Seattle’s top spot might be partly because it is the birthplace of Starbucks, as the coffee chain has the most used gift cards by men who purchase credits on the website. Denver came in second, with Dallas and Philadelphia not far behind. Ashley Madison has more than 54 million member accounts. A little over half of Ashley Madison’s users are female. Indy came in at #12 on the list!

#AshleyMadison cheating website won't name names, but it will name cities … here are the 20 places where signups spiked last year https://t.co/mBvcbwak9N #affairs pic.twitter.com/dVLWFqazIc — Courier-Post (@cpsj) June 22, 2018

When Tim Cook boarded the Alaska Airlines flight from Boston to Portland last week, the flight crew tried their best to ensure he was comfortable and well looked after. But despite their best efforts, flight crew were unable to communicate with Mr Cook, who is deaf and blind. Stepping up to help without any hesitation, 15-year-old Clara Daly sat with him for the remainder of their six-hour flight and performed sign language into his palm. The teenager’s act of kindness earned her praise from other passengers, the airline and her mother Jane – while Mr Cook says she is his ‘angel’.

Heart-warming moment dyslexic girl, 15, uses sign language to ease the nerves of a deaf and blind man https://t.co/ESiFezHB9G — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 24, 2018

