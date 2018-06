Allegedly…Cardi B will turn to acting after the birth of her baby. A report said the rapper signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency to help her get “career-defining and challenging roles.” The report said Cardi believes it will be easier for her to be a full-time mom if she focuses on acting. She will also divide her time between Los Angeles and New York after the birth of her child. She still plans on making music alongside acting.

