Catfish’s Nev Schulman Cleared Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

MTV determined the allegations of sexual misconduct against “Catfish” star and creator Nev Schulman aren’t true. A woman who appeared on the show in 2015 had claimed Schulman tried to coax her into having sex with him to prove to herself that she wasn’t a lesbian as she had claimed. After the claims MTV halted filming of the show and had a third party investigate the claims. The investigation found the claims were “baseless” and filming of the show has resumed.

