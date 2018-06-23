Game of Thrones Stars Unite At Kit Harington & Rose Leslie’s Wedding [PHOTOS]

Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Wed In Scotland [PHOTOS]
26 photos Launch gallery
Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Wed In Scotland [PHOTOS]
1. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 1 of 26
2. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 2 of 26
3. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 3 of 26
4. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie weddingSource:Getty 4 of 26
5. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie weddingSource:Getty 5 of 26
6. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 6 of 26
7. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 7 of 26
8. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie weddingSource:Getty 8 of 26
9. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Wedding SightingsSource:Getty 9 of 26
10. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 10 of 26
11. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 11 of 26
12. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 12 of 26
13. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 13 of 26
14. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 14 of 26
15. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 15 of 26
16. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 16 of 26
17. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 17 of 26
18. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie weddingSource:Getty 18 of 26
19. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 19 of 26
20. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 20 of 26
21. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 21 of 26
22. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 22 of 26
23. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 23 of 26
24. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 24 of 26
25. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 25 of 26
26. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS]Source:Splash News 26 of 26
Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially married!
Harington and Leslie tied the knot on Saturday in a romantic ceremony at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland. The wedding and celebration includes many Game of Thrones stars as guests! Check out the photo gallery above!
RELATED: Best Pics Of The Night: Imagine Dragons @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse!
RELATED: Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Goes Shirtless During Indy Concert [PHOTOS]
comments – add yours