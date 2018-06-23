Game of Thrones Stars Unite At Kit Harington & Rose Leslie’s Wedding [PHOTOS]

Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Wed In Scotland [PHOTOS] 26 photos Launch gallery Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Wed In Scotland [PHOTOS] 1. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 1 of 26 2. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 2 of 26 3. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 3 of 26 4. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wedding Source:Getty 4 of 26 5. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wedding Source:Getty 5 of 26 6. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 6 of 26 7. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 7 of 26 8. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wedding Source:Getty 8 of 26 9. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Wedding Sightings Source:Getty 9 of 26 10. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 10 of 26 11. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 11 of 26 12. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 12 of 26 13. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 13 of 26 14. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 14 of 26 15. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 15 of 26 16. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 16 of 26 17. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 17 of 26 18. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wedding Source:Getty 18 of 26 19. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 19 of 26 20. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 20 of 26 21. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 21 of 26 22. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 22 of 26 23. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 23 of 26 24. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 24 of 26 25. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 25 of 26 26. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Wedding [PHOTOS] Source:Splash News 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Game of Thrones Stars Unite At Kit Harington & Rose Leslie’s Wedding [PHOTOS] Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Wed In Scotland [PHOTOS]

Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially married!

Harington and Leslie tied the knot on Saturday in a romantic ceremony at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland. The wedding and celebration includes many Game of Thrones stars as guests! Check out the photo gallery above!

