Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Goes Shirtless During Indy Concert [PHOTOS]

38 Shirtless Photos of Dan Reynolds At Bankers Life Fieldhouse! 38 photos Launch gallery 38 Shirtless Photos of Dan Reynolds At Bankers Life Fieldhouse! 1. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 1 of 38 2. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 2 of 38 3. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 3 of 38 4. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 4 of 38 5. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 5 of 38 6. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 6 of 38 7. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 7 of 38 8. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 8 of 38 9. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 9 of 38 10. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 10 of 38 11. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 11 of 38 12. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 12 of 38 13. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 13 of 38 14. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 14 of 38 15. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 15 of 38 16. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 16 of 38 17. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 17 of 38 18. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 18 of 38 19. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 19 of 38 20. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 20 of 38 21. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 21 of 38 22. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 22 of 38 23. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 23 of 38 24. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 24 of 38 25. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 25 of 38 26. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 26 of 38 27. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 27 of 38 28. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 28 of 38 29. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 29 of 38 30. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 30 of 38 31. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 31 of 38 32. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 32 of 38 33. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 33 of 38 34. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 34 of 38 35. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 35 of 38 36. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 36 of 38 37. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 37 of 38 38. Dan Reynolds Shirtless (Imagine Dragon Photos-Indy) Source:TorrieH.com 38 of 38 Skip ad Continue reading Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Goes Shirtless During Indy Concert [PHOTOS] 38 Shirtless Photos of Dan Reynolds At Bankers Life Fieldhouse!

For years, the rock band Imagine Dragons has been known for being riveting, emotional, powerful and energizing and Friday night’s performance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse was no different as the group brought the house down with fans still screaming and dancing after the concert was over.

However, it was just the performance that had fans screaming, lead vocalist Dan Reynolds also played part as he performed with shirtless with his various muscles bulging and his abs stretching. Plus, if that not enough we got 31 of the best photos of Mr. Reynolds shirtless. Check out the gallery above!

RELATED: Best Pics Of The Night: Imagine Dragons @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse!

RELATED: The Best Photos Of The Glitch Mob At Old National Centre!