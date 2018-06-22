Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ariana Grande Accidentally Told A Fan About Pete Davidson’s Penis

TMI, Ariana!

Leave a comment
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson mirror each other by sucking on lollipops and holding hands when out and about in New York

Source: Splash News / Splash News

I guess when one is engaged, all taboos are off the table!

Ariana Grande is in the middle of promoting her upcoming album Sweetner when a fan asked a rather tame question, “How long is Pete?” Pete in this instance, is NOT her husband to be Pete Davidson but rather an interlude on the album. Instead of catching it, Ariana let it slip that her hubby-to-be’s penis is … well, see her response for yourself.

WELL.

When he was on The Tonight Show the other night, Davidson gushed about Grande, saying that being engaged to the pop star is “f*cking lit!”

RELATED: Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are ENGAGED!

“Yeah, I feel like I won a contest. So sick. It’s f*cking lit, Jimmy. It’s so funny, walking around the street … Some dude comes up to me, and he’s like, ‘yo man, you like gave me hope.’ I was like, ‘I didn’t know I was that ugly!’ Jesus! I’m a lucky motherf**ker.”

 

Ariana Grande Accidentally Told A Fan About Pete Davidson’s Penis was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 days ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 4 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 5 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 5 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 6 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 7 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close