I guess when one is engaged, all taboos are off the table!

Ariana Grande is in the middle of promoting her upcoming album Sweetner when a fan asked a rather tame question, “How long is Pete?” Pete in this instance, is NOT her husband to be Pete Davidson but rather an interlude on the album. Instead of catching it, Ariana let it slip that her hubby-to-be’s penis is … well, see her response for yourself.

WELL.

When he was on The Tonight Show the other night, Davidson gushed about Grande, saying that being engaged to the pop star is “f*cking lit!”

“Yeah, I feel like I won a contest. So sick. It’s f*cking lit, Jimmy. It’s so funny, walking around the street … Some dude comes up to me, and he’s like, ‘yo man, you like gave me hope.’ I was like, ‘I didn’t know I was that ugly!’ Jesus! I’m a lucky motherf**ker.”

Ariana Grande Accidentally Told A Fan About Pete Davidson’s Penis was originally published on radionowhouston.com

