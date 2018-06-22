marriage proposal

marriage proposal

Photo by marriage proposal

The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

Liv’s Date Update

Leave a comment

I told everyone on Wednesday how I had drunkenly agreed to go on a date with a freaking 33 YEAR OLD this past weekend. The date was set for last night, Thursday at 7:30, and I had SO MUCH anxiety about it. I did promise that I would let everyone know how it went and well……I cancelled. I KNOW, I’m a horrible person and I should have just gone through with it. Hear me out, I knew going into it I was not interested and that we had nothing in common. Also, I don’t want to absolutely dread going on a date with someone, I should be kind of excited, right? Well, I’ve never actually been on a date so I don’t know the answer to that. As for now, I’m still a first date virgin and that’s not going to change until I am genuinely excited to go on a date with someone I actually have stuff in common with.

joeandalexshow , Livthewebgirl , morningshow , radionow1009

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 days ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 4 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 5 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 5 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 6 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 7 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close