Liv’s Date Update

I told everyone on Wednesday how I had drunkenly agreed to go on a date with a freaking 33 YEAR OLD this past weekend. The date was set for last night, Thursday at 7:30, and I had SO MUCH anxiety about it. I did promise that I would let everyone know how it went and well……I cancelled. I KNOW, I’m a horrible person and I should have just gone through with it. Hear me out, I knew going into it I was not interested and that we had nothing in common. Also, I don’t want to absolutely dread going on a date with someone, I should be kind of excited, right? Well, I’ve never actually been on a date so I don’t know the answer to that. As for now, I’m still a first date virgin and that’s not going to change until I am genuinely excited to go on a date with someone I actually have stuff in common with.

