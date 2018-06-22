Paul McCartney Says Kanye Looked At Pics Of Kim Kardashian While Making Music

Paul McCartney said Kanye West spent a lot of time looking at photos of his wife Kim Kardashian while they wrote together in 2015. McCartney said it was “an intriguing process” working with West when they made the single, “FourFiveSeconds.” The former Beatle said: “I was tootling around on guitar, and Kanye spent a lot of time just looking at pictures of Kim on his computer. I’m thinking, ‘are we ever gonna get around to writing?!’” McCartney said Kanye was writing music at that time. He would listen to McCartney’s riff and write the song in his head.

