Did Sam Smith Fat-Shame A Woman On Instagram? Some People Think So

A woman has accused Sam Smith of “fat shaming” her after he seemed to mock the size of her breakfast on Instagram. The woman sat at a table next to Sam and his partner as she had french toast in LA last weekend. She was shocked to see 2 videos of her eating on his Instagram with the captions “good going” and “going gone.” The videos have been taken down and a rep for Sam Smith said he was simply jealous of the woman’s “fabulous looking breakfast and meant no offense.

