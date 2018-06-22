ISP Stop POOP TRUCK That Spilled Human Waste Near BROWNSTOWN, IN | JNTKN 6/22/18

The Indiana Pacers select PG Aaron Holiday with 23rd pick of first round

With the 23rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Indiana #Pacers select Aaron Holiday from UCLA!#PacersDraft pic.twitter.com/h1qvJGbgHw — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 22, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump arrived made a surprise visit to Texas yesterday morning to meet with children being held at the border by her husband’s administration. During the visit, the first lady interacted with dozens of kids, visiting three classrooms, and talking to several of them. But there was some controversy as Melania wore a $39 Zara military jacket with the message “I don’t care, do u?” printed on the back. President Trump claimed in a tweet that his wife was referring to “the Fake News Media” with her jacket.

Melania Trump wore a jacket that literally says "I really don't care. Do u?" on her way to visit a child detention center in Texas. She reportedly changed outfits after she got off the plane. pic.twitter.com/3yUuroFNPb — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 21, 2018

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

A Boston-based watchdog group, World Against Toys Causing Harm, has released its annual list of toys parents should avoid this summer. Topping the list is water balloon slingshots, which the group says have the potential to cause face or eye injury. Lawn darts were number two on the list. The third most dangerous item listed was low-riding wheeled toys, such as plastic tricycles. Others include: swimming pools; all-terrain vehicles; toys with small parts; baby pools and garden buckets; backyard water slides; high-powered water guns; and bounce houses and backyard trampolines. The group says more than 2.5 million American children are injured each summer. It says many of those accidents are preventable.

Safety advocate group WATCH (World Against Toys Causing Harm) released a new report identifying what it calls the most dangerous summer toys. Do you remember playing with any of these or do your kids use them today? https://t.co/Mhm0gwXv1T — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) June 21, 2018

ISP stop ‘poop truck’ that spilled human waste near Brownstown. Drivers noticed something strange falling from the back of a dump truck on U.S. 50 near Brownstown, including Indiana State Police. The material turned out to be poop processed human waste that had fallen on the road thanks to an unsecured gate.

Today, troopers responded to US 50 near Brownstown after a dump truck with an unsecured gate dumped processed human waste on a 3/4 mile stretch of the roadway. Traffic was slowed briefly and the company cleaned up the lost load. The product was deemed environmentally safe. pic.twitter.com/OiE9CxxDst — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 21, 2018

Last fall, Lyft started offering cancer patients free rides to-and-from their treatments in Miami and Vegas. Now they’re expanding to more cities, including L.A., Philadelphia, Houston, Cincinnati, Denver, St. Louis, Atlanta, and parts of New Jersey.

Lyft expands its partnership with the American Cancer Society, providing free rides to patients traveling to and from treatment in cities across the country https://t.co/29X2nz6Slw pic.twitter.com/MTEUOmvzBl — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 21, 2018

Two employees at a restaurant in Missouri were fired after one of them used her arm to stir a jar of tea. The employees were heard laughing in the video before pouring the tea into a dispenser. The video was posted on Facebook and captioned with, “Don’t drink tea from Cane’s…she tryflin cause we don’t care no more.” The video has been viewed over 285,000 times. The restaurant fired the women shortly after learning about the video.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: