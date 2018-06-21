Entertainment News
Demi Lovato’s New Song “Sober” Reveals Her Battle With Addiction

Demi Lovato is known for keeping it real and being honest, when sharing things about her life and overall journey and she does the same thing in her new song, “Sober.” See the video above.

Demi premiered the video Thursday morning on YouTube and shared a snippet of it on Twitter with the caption reading “My truth,” which has fans wondering if Lovato is talking about her past experiences with sobriety or if she recently fell off the sobriety wagon.

The song doesn’t have any specific details per se but the lyrics are heartfelt as she apologizes for her mistakes.

“Mama I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore. Daddy please forgive for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me we’ve been down this road before.”

“I’m sorry for the fans I lot who watched me fall again, I want to be a role model, but I’m only human.”

Lovato has also been vocal about her struggles with addiction, admitting that her drinking and partying started when she was 17 and escalated during her Disney Channel days.

Since then, she has received treatment for a bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm, and substance abuse.

Before the song’s release, Demi told one of her fans that the best way to describe her new song was “Raw, emotional, heavy” and it looks like she was right.

In March, Lovato celebrated six years without drugs and alcohol.

