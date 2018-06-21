The Garbage
Selena Gomez Thinks It's "Hilarious" That Justin Bieber Is With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is over Selena Gomez, since he’s already back with another ex, Hailey Baldwin. However, Selena is done for good with him and, allegedly, she thinks it’s “hilarious” that Bieber rebounded with “second choice, Hailey.” A source close to Selena said, “Hailey must recognize by now that she will always be Justin’s second choice. Selena really doesn’t care what Justin does with his love life anymore. In the end, Justin turns out to be exactly the same person he was, a selfish and immature kid who only cares about himself.” Selena is currently in Italy on vacation and Justin is the farthest thing from her mind. She’s glad that she decided to leave him when she did.

