Joe’s Need To Know News 6/21/18

President Donald Trump signed an executive order yesterday that would keep immigrant families at the border together which reversed his administration’s policy of separating families. Trump said the “zero tolerance” policy would continue but said his executive order is “about keeping families together while ensuring we have a powerful, very strong border.” He added, “Ivanka feels very strongly, my wife feels very strongly, I feel very strongly. Anybody with a heart would feel strongly about it.”

CBS News’ Ian Bremmer reports that a frustrated President Trump threw a Starburst candy at German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 summit saying, “Here Angela. Don’t say I never give you anything.”

The summer solstice arrives today at 6:07 a.m. EDT, marking the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. Parts of the U.S. have already dealt with record or near-record heat during the final week of spring, but astronomically speaking, summer does not officially begin until the solstice. Soon after the summer solstice, the length of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere will gradually grow shorter each day until the winter solstice in December, when the shortest amount of daylight occurs.

The #summer solstice is Thursday morning at 6:07 a.m. EDT. Here are some facts to know about the longest day of the year: https://t.co/An0D522PhP pic.twitter.com/X5pqMEdmvz — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 20, 2018

A 12 year old boy in Canada called 911 twice because he was upset his parents were serving salad. Cops showed up at the house but not to talk to the parents but talk to the boy. They told him about the correct use of 911, and said adults who misuse the line are fined.

12-year-old Halifax boy who doesn't like salad called 911 — twicehttps://t.co/SrbWj5auae pic.twitter.com/WY5RUK7WfP — CBC Nova Scotia (@CBCNS) June 14, 2018

A man in Ohio found a black widow in his bag of broccoli he bought at the grocery store. The man was rinsing off a head of broccoli in the sink when he spotted the large black widow spider crawling out of the bag. He then used a pair of tongs to grab a piece of broccoli the spider was on top of, carefully placing the spider inside a Ziploc bag. The black widow was taken to Another Chance Sanctuary and is now named Broccoli.

Ohio man finds black widow spider in grocery store broccoli. Video: https://t.co/hAo10vSO7p pic.twitter.com/wQ4j3FQNPx — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) June 19, 2018

A Michigan woman may have served her lover’s remains at a BBQ in 2014. The woman admitted she and her husband killed her former lover because they had a pact they would get rid of anyone, “involved in their extramarital affairs.” The woman killed her lover a lethal dose of heroin. It’s believed she served his remains at BBQ after one of her neighbors said he tried a hamburger that had a funny taste. The woman then killed her husband two years later for taking “the only good thing” in her life (her former lover). She was sentenced to life in prison in May 2017 and had 65 more years added in 2018 after she was found guilty of killing her husband.

Alleged serial killer tied to Michigan may have killed 9, served lover's remains at BBQ https://t.co/eNt2KJbq1N pic.twitter.com/0jSao6WIBD — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) June 19, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.

