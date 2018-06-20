RIP: Former WCW Champion And WWE Wrestler Big Van Vader Dies At 63

Sad news to report from the wrestling world as Vader (real name Leon White) passed away on Monday night. He was 63.

The news was confirmed by his son on Twitter who wrote, “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm.”

It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm. pic.twitter.com/dP4CNaMuXa — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

White had been battling numerous health issues and had recently been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Billed as “The Mastadon” and weighing in at well over 400-pounds, Vader was known for his Vadersault, a moonsault from the top rope which was unheard of for a man his size. His most memorable feud was with Sting in WCW, creating the template for many big man versus little man matches that would soon follow.

Numerous wrestlers and stars have begun to react to the death of Vader.

I met Vader on a show in Chicago 4-5 years ago. Incredibly nice person. RIP — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) June 20, 2018

Vader was one of the best big men of all time. Will never forget his battles with the likes of Stan Hansen, Sting, Ric Flair, Cactus Jack and so many others. Sad he didn’t get his #WWE Hall of Fame induction before passing. #RIPVader #RIPLeonWhite pic.twitter.com/Bj0CLojg8B — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 20, 2018

As great as Vader was, the most badass thing he did was make such a strong name for himself outside of the U.S. that WCW basically had to bring him in and build around him, barnstorming his way to the top as the best super heavyweight anyone had ever seen. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/syRWTW4x5K — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) June 20, 2018

More on this story as it develops.

