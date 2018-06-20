Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

RIP: Former WCW Champion And WWE Wrestler Big Van Vader Dies At 63

The former WCW Champion died of pneumonia

Leave a comment
L-R: BEN SAVAGE;LEON ALLEN WHITE

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

Sad news to report from the wrestling world as Vader (real name Leon White) passed away on Monday night. He was 63.

The news was confirmed by his son on Twitter who wrote, “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm.”

White had been battling numerous health issues and had recently been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Billed as “The Mastadon” and weighing in at well over 400-pounds, Vader was known for his Vadersault, a moonsault from the top rope which was unheard of for a man his size. His most memorable feud was with Sting in WCW, creating the template for many big man versus little man matches that would soon follow.

Numerous wrestlers and stars have begun to react to the death of Vader.

More on this story as it develops.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment And Breaking News On Your Phon

RIP: Former WCW Champion And WWE Wrestler Big Van Vader Dies At 63 was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 24 hours ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 4 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 5 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 5 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 6 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 7 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close