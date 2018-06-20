Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Eva Longoria Gives Birth To A Baby Boy – See The First Picture!

Leave a comment
Eva Longoria Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Actress Eva Longoria welcomed her first child, a son named Santiago Enrique Bastón, with husband José “Pepe” Bastón on Tuesday, June 19th.

According to HOLA! USA., the baby boy arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, in at 6 lbs., 13 oz. The happy couple shared the first image of Santiago Enrique with Hola, saying, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.” See the picture below:

The former Desperate Housewives star, first confirmed her pregnancy last December and days later debuted her growing baby bump in Miami Beach. Eva celebrated the impending arrival of her son at a star-studded baby shower back in May with friends including Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush, Melanie Griffith, and her former Desperate Housewives co-star Marcia Cross.

Eva and Jose, 50, met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend and married in Mexico in May 2016.

Eva Longoria Gives Birth To A Baby Boy – See The First Picture! was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 24 hours ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 4 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 5 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 5 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 6 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 7 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close