Akon Launching Currency Company “Akoin”…Yep It’s REAL!

Akon is launching a new cryptocurrency called Akoin that will be available for sale in two weeks with hopes it will help further help the continent of Africa. Akon says, “I think that blockchain and crypto could be the savior for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people and brings the security back into the currency system and also allows the people to utilize it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down.” The site for the new crypto coin states that an “Akon Crypto City” is in development on 2,000 acres of land that the rapper/singer was given by the president of Senegal and will be “a first of its kind 100% crypto-based city with Akoin at the center of transactional life.” Asked technical questions about the blockchain, Akon said, “I come with the concepts and let the geeks figure it out.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: