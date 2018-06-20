Joe’s Need To Know News 6/20/18

-A state police trooper here in Indiana was on Interstate 65, about 35 miles south of Indy, on Saturday when he noticed a huge backup in the left lane. And he realized it was because a woman was driving under the speed limit, which was 70. And there were about 20 cars stuck behind her. So he pulled her over. Indiana’s state laws, the left lane is for passing so if you’re going under the speed limit, you’re legally required to get into the right lane. This woman didn’t so she got a ticket.

I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane. Again…if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018

-A pizza company called Boston Pizza which is in Canada, just invented a pizza box that turns into a TABLE. So you just fold out a few flaps and boom you’ve got a nice little table for eating in bed or wherever.

It was never all that challenging in the first place, but eating pizza in bed just got even easier, thanks to a new pizza box developed by Canadian chain @BostonPizza. #Pizza #PizzainBed pic.twitter.com/F74O0kefzd — PMQ Pizza Magazine (@PMQpizzamag) June 13, 2018

A chef in Australia just created DONUGS which are fried chicken nuggets shaped like donuts. Then they add different toppings like Dijon and cheese, chili flakes, and black salt. They’re only going to be available in Australia for now, but the guy behind them says he has plans to expand to America.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.

