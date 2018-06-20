Joe’s Need To Know News 6/20/18

-A state police trooper here in Indiana was on Interstate 65, about 35 miles south of Indy, on Saturday when he noticed a huge backup in the left lane. And he realized it was because a woman was driving under the speed limit, which was 70. And there were about 20 cars stuck behind her. So he pulled her over. Indiana’s state laws, the left lane is for passing so if you’re going under the speed limit, you’re legally required to get into the right lane. This woman didn’t so she got a ticket.
-A pizza company called Boston Pizza which is in Canada, just invented a pizza box that turns into a TABLE. So you just fold out a few flaps and boom you’ve got a nice little table for eating in bed or wherever.
A chef in Australia just created DONUGS which are fried chicken nuggets shaped like donuts. Then they add different toppings like Dijon and cheese, chili flakes, and black salt. They’re only going to be available in Australia for now, but the guy behind them says he has plans to expand to America.
That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.
Let’s Connect online:
Snapchat – JoePeshRadio
Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio
Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio
Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio