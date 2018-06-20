How Much Does Joe Weigh?! Joe Steps On The Scale For Week 1 of Joe’s Journey

Here he goes again crying 🐺 or is this case “I’m tired of being FAT.” But I really unhappy and want to get back on track and be healthy so I’m kicking off week 1 of #JoesJourney. Every Wednesday on the @joeandalexshow at 7:45am I’ll check in and do a weigh in and once a month update body measurements.
Joe’s Journey Week 1: Weight/Measurements 6/20/18
Weight: 404.6lbs
Neck: 19 ¼”
Biceps: L 18.5” / R 18.5”
Chest: 65.5”
Waist: 63.5”
Hips: 59.5”
Thighs: L 29.75” R 31”
Calves: L 20.5” R 19.75”
