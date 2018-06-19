The Glitch Mob Reveal Their Crazy Road Trip Must-Haves! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When it comes to the electronic music scene, L.A based trio The Glitch Mob is known for their unique and instrumental sound.

Starting with their debut album, Drink The Sea, in 2010, these three have made themselves a standout among with their instrumental compositions. plus stunning live visuals and on Tuesday night they lit up the Egyptian Room stage at The Old National Centre in Downtown Indy.

However, before they hit the stage, they stopped by to chat with Radio Now’s own Eliott King where they revealed their crazy road trip must-haves and much more. Watch the full interview above.

