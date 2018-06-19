Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande are gearing up to release the hot, hot, hot video for their song “Bed” and fans can’t wait. After watching the trailer (above) you’ll need to cool off—it’s all sexy bikini shots, ass, and lusty looks that drip of sex. Drip, drip.

One fan wrote on Instagram “my wig flew to tomorrow wow,” while many others asked Jesus himself for help after having watched the sneak preview.

Press play, plus some shots of Nicki filming below.

Link my bio for the #Bed trailer A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 19, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

Link my bio #BED A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 19, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

#BED trailer in my bio 🛏✨🌟💦🌊 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 19, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After Watching Ariana Grande’s ‘Bed’ Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com