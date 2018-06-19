Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande are gearing up to release the hot, hot, hot video for their song “Bed” and fans can’t wait. After watching the trailer (above) you’ll need to cool off—it’s all sexy bikini shots, ass, and lusty looks that drip of sex. Drip, drip.
One fan wrote on Instagram “my wig flew to tomorrow wow,” while many others asked Jesus himself for help after having watched the sneak preview.
Press play, plus some shots of Nicki filming below.
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After Watching Ariana Grande’s ‘Bed’ Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com
