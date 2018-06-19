Trump Accuser Stormy Daniels Is Launching Her Own Lingerie Line

It looks like Stormy Daniels, who is known for publicly confessing to having an affair with Donald Trump, is now launching her own line of lingerie.

According to TMZ, she is launching this line with designer Helen Hoey, and it will be sold at the very pricey PULCHRA in Beverly Hills.

The line is currently being described as “edgy and sophisticated with vintage aesthetics” and we’re guessing it won’t be cheap, since her line of intimates will allegedly cost over $100 per item.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Splash News

