Zayn Malik Refuses To “Label” His Relationship With Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

Back in March, singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid shocked their fans, when the pair broke up after nearly two years together.

However, after being spotted kissing in May and Hadid sharing a photograph of the pair cuddling up together on her Instagram story, rumors started to fuel that the two had reconciled and we officially back together. Yet in still despite the rumors, Zayn is not confirming or denying the rumors, instead saying their “adults” and they don’t need “a label.

“We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations,” Zayn said in the cover story for GQ’s July edition.

He also stated that following the release of his debut solo album, he had  “very negative outlook on things,” and she helped him look at things in a positive way.

“I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the fuck was running through my body at the time,” he says. “She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.”

SOURCE: GQ | IMAGE CREDIT: SplashNews.com

