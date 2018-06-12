Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Luck Throws Football For 1st Time Since Last October [VIDEO]

St Louis Rams v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Andrew Luck, who missed the entire 2017 season recovering from a shoulder injury, threw a football in practice Tuesday for the first time since he was shut down in October of last year. See the video below:

It is believed that Luck was throwing a college football also known as “the Duke.” However, according to Zak Keefer of Indy Star Sports, Luck says he has “thrown an NFL Football and the Duke” and he felt great doing it.

Regardless of the size of the football, many feel that throwing a football is hopefully another step in Luck’s long road to finally playing in a regular-season game for the first time since Week 17 of the 2016 season.

The Colts have suffered without Luck on the field for most of the past three seasons and missed the playoffs in each of those seasons, including going 4-12 last season.

