Dennis Rodman Cries On CNN About North Korea Summit

WW3 has officially been cancelled! President Donald Trump met with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and the two leaders signed what Trump called a “very important document”. He said he would discuss it “at great length” at an upcoming news conference, and the document would be made available publicly. Trump was asked by a reporter if Kim agreed to denuclearize and he said, “We are starting that process very quickly.” He said: “Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” Trump also told reporters, “We had a really fantastic meeting. A lot of progress,” after sitting for having talks and a working lunch. He added, “Really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected.” Dennis Rodman got very emotional while talking to CNN about the summit. Rodman feels like he had something to do with bringing the two parties together. He grew emotional as he recalled Barack Obama failing to take him seriously when he returned from North Korea with a message from Kim. Rodman said Obama “just brushed me off” and “didn’t even give me the time of day.”

Dennis Rodman is on CNN right now wearing a MAGA hat and crypto T-shirt 😂 pic.twitter.com/IsmpedqmGL — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) June 12, 2018

CNN: “Dennis Rodman…. is our best resource right now to understand” Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump. “I agree.” — (fmr) DNI James Clapper pic.twitter.com/CwW4E4XXsY — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 12, 2018

