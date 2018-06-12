Justin Bieber Got Cozy With Hailey Baldwin In Miami

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin looked very much like a couple in Miami.

Sources say the singer and the model walked into a nightclub together around 1 AM. They hung out on a VIP balcony, held hands and danced together. They were showing plenty of PDA. Hailey was the reason Justin and Selena Gomez ended up in couples therapy back in December — after he tried to clear the air with Hailey about their brief relationship.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin arriving at LIV night club in Miami, Florida. pic.twitter.com/Lx55B4E9np — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: