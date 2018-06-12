Joe’s Need To Know News 6/12/18

IHOP Finally Told Us What the New ‘B’ Stands For “Burgers.” The name change is actually just a temporary marketing stunt to promote a new emphasis on burgers. The company president said, ”We want to convey that we are taking our burgers as seriously as our pancakes.”

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Several burger chains took shots at IHOP on social media after their publicity stunt to promote their new Ultimate Steakburger. White Castle which tweeted, “We are excited to announce that we will be switching our name to Pancake Castle.”

We are excited to announce that we will be switching our name to Pancake Castle. — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) June 11, 2018

Wendy’s tweeted, “Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool? Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better.”

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

A guy in New Jersey went to the grocery store last month after his wife told him to return some orange juice because she saw it cheaper at another store. Then the guy used the refund to buy two Powerball tickets and he won the $315.3 million jackpot.

In Minnesota, two baseball teams faced off in a sectional game. After the win, the players ran to each other to celebrate. But one player, pitcher Ty Koehn, stayed behind to hug the batter he’d just struck out, Jack, who also happens to be his childhood friend. The pitcher said, “Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated.”

This high school pitcher chose to hug his childhood friend instead of celebrate his championship-clinching strikeout. Story: https://t.co/omJqeRk899 pic.twitter.com/gIP5OFHTcp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

