Joe's Need To Know News
Home > Joe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News 6/12/18

Leave a comment

Joe's Need To Know News Logo

 

IHOP Finally Told Us What the New ‘B’ Stands For “Burgers.” The name change is actually just a temporary marketing stunt to promote a new emphasis on burgers.  The company president said, ”We want to convey that we are taking our burgers as seriously as our pancakes.”  

Several burger chains took shots at IHOP on social media after their publicity stunt to promote their new Ultimate Steakburger. White Castle which tweeted, “We are excited to announce that we will be switching our name to Pancake Castle.”

Wendy’s tweeted, “Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool? Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better.” 

A guy in New Jersey went to the grocery store last month after his wife told him to return some orange juice because she saw it cheaper at another store. Then the guy used the refund to buy two Powerball tickets and he won the $315.3 million jackpot.

In Minnesota, two baseball teams faced off in a sectional game. After the win, the players ran to each other to celebrate. But one player, pitcher Ty Koehn, stayed behind to hug the batter he’d just struck out, Jack, who also happens to be his childhood friend. The pitcher said, “Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated.”

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

alex , joe , joeandalexshow , podcast

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 week ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 5 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 5 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 7 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 7 months ago
11.17.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close