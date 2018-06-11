Crew Describe Anthony Bourdain’s Mood On Last Show As “Extremely Friendly”

Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in the bathroom of his hotel room in France. He apparently used the belt from his bath robe to hang himself. Anthony Bourdain’s body is stuck in bureaucratic red tape in France, leaving funeral plans for him temporarily on hold. According to the people who worked with Anthony Bourdain on his last shoot for “Parts Unknown”, he was laughing, smiling and full of personality. Bourdain and his crew were shooting in France. Sources at the restaurant said Bourdain was extremely friendly with the staff, telling jokes, smiling and talking about food and wine. He was apparently in great spirits even when cameras weren’t rolling. Anthony enjoyed sauerkraut, sausages, salted meats and potatoes. He also tried a smoked leg of ham, which he shared on Instagram. In case you need it, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: