Kat Von D Is Pregnant And Plans On Raising Kid Vegan & Un-Vaccinated

Pregnant Kat Von D said she plans to raise a “natural” and “vegan child, without vaccinations.” The tattoo artist and cosmetic-company founder also said she wasn’t keen on the public’s unsolicited advice. She wrote, “If you don’t know what it’s like have people around you think you are ridiculous, try being openly vegan. “Try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations.” She then went on to say that she “diligently” researched her decisions. “This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey.” Von D then asked people to move on if they don’t like what she posts. Floods of comments have been posted on the photo, many opposing her stances.

