Joe was talking about having a movie night with his wife Lindsey and how he thinks everyone should see The Princess Bride when Tiffany called into the show.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: