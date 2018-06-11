Joe’s Need To Know News 6/11/18

The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship on Friday night after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85. The Warriors swept the Cavs and won their third championship in the last four years.

Justify won the 150th Belmont Stakes in New York on Saturday to take home the Triple Crown. Justify previously won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness and is just the 13th Triple Crown champion.

Justify wins the Belmont Stakes, earning the coveted Triple Crown https://t.co/O2Da0zVfmo pic.twitter.com/6fNg6lopsb — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 11, 2018

President Donald Trump said Saturday he would know almost immediately whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is serious about negotiating during the planned summit tomorrow in Singapore. A reporter asked, “How long do you think it will take you to figure out whether he’s serious.”

President Trump says he'll know "within the first minute" if the North Korea summit is going well. Reporter: "How?" Trump: "My touch, my feel, that's what I do." pic.twitter.com/8g1Jvi7Au7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 9, 2018

64% of employees said they would accept a promotion without a salary increase. That’s up from 55% in 2011. According to the survey by staffing firm OfficeTeam, younger workers were more willing, with 72% of 18 to 34 year olds saying they’d take a raiseless promotion and 53% of those 55 and above saying the same.

A study finds that 10 percent of people check their phone during sex. In addition, the study finds people 18 to 34 years of age are almost twice as likely to check their phone during sex than those 35 to 51 years of age.

10 percent of people admit to checking their phone during sex https://t.co/3Jn9UxRYgo — PinkNews (@PinkNews) June 11, 2018

