Joe's Need To Know News
Home > Joe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News 6/11/18

Leave a comment

Joe's Need To Know News Logo

 

The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship on Friday night after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85. The Warriors swept the Cavs and won their third championship in the last four years.

Justify won the 150th Belmont Stakes in New York on Saturday to take home the Triple Crown. Justify previously won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness and is just the 13th Triple Crown champion.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he would know almost immediately whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is serious about negotiating during the planned summit tomorrow in Singapore. A reporter asked, “How long do you think it will take you to figure out whether he’s serious.”

64% of employees said they would accept a promotion without a salary increase. That’s up from 55% in 2011. According to the survey by staffing firm OfficeTeam, younger workers were more willing, with 72% of 18 to 34 year olds saying they’d take a raiseless promotion and 53% of those 55 and above saying the same.

A study finds that 10 percent of people check their phone during sex. In addition, the study finds people 18 to 34 years of age are almost twice as likely to check their phone during sex than those 35 to 51 years of age.

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

alex , joe , joeandalexshow , joesneedtoknownews , podcast

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 week ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 5 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 5 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 7 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 7 months ago
11.17.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close