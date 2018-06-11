LISTEN: The Joe And Alex Show Play “The Song Separator Game”

This morning on the Joe And Alex Show we played “The Song Separator Game” We take 2 songs that are mashed up and you have to identify both artist. This morning it was Alex, Producer MYK and Liv The Web Girl all competing to win a listener to Walk the Moon Wednesday, August 1st at The Lawn at White River State Park! & a Family 4-pack of tickets to the Marion County Fair June 15th through June 24th!

PODCAST COMING SOON!

Here are the songs we used in today’s game.

