Kate Spade’s Husband Wears Bizarre Mouse Mask; Allegedly Had Gay Affair

The grieving husband of fashion designer Kate Spade left his Upper East Side building Thursday morning — hiding his face behind a mouse mask. Andy Spade threw on the bizarre disguise and left his Park Avenue home just after 8:30 a.m. — two days after his wife, Kate, was found dead in the apartment. AJ Benza, host of the Fame Is A Bitch podcast and former Hollywood publicist tweeted “In a matter of days you will hear that Kate Spade medicated herself with antidepressants and Benzos and attached a scarf to a hook on her walk-in closet. You will also hear Andy Spade was carrying on a gay affair. The note was meant for him to explain that their kid.” Incase you forgot Kate’s note to her daughter said: “It isn’t your fault, ask your father.”

